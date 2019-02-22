Man stabbed to death and another slashed in street fight

The knifing happened on Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, on Friday morning.

Holytown: Police have taped off the street.

A man has been stabbed to death and another has been slashed during a street fight.

The knifing happened on Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown, North Lanarkshire, shortly before 6am on Friday.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital with stab wounds but later died.

Another person was also slashed in the attack.



Police have taped off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 5.55am on Friday, police received a report of a disturbance Sunnyside Crescent in Holytown.

"A 26-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of the incident, however police are treating the death as suspicious."

