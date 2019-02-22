Alesha's school 'will never forget' murdered six-year-old

A 16-year-old killed the youngster while she visited her grandparents on holiday in Bute.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005277453001-news-190221timeline-16x9.jpg" />

Alesha MacPhail's headteacher has said the school community will "never forget about her" after a boy was found guilty of her murder.

A 16-year-old killed the youngster while she visited her grandparents on holiday in Bute last year.

Armed with a knife, the teenager took Alesha out of her bed before carrying the child to the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island where he raped and murdered her.

Alesha's body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours after she was reported missing.

Chapelside Primary School is planning to create a new play facility in memory of Alesha. More than £22,000 has been raised for the playground equipment.

School: Her classmates have paid tribute to her.

Headteacher Wendy Davie said everyone in the school has supported each other through "love and support".

She said: "Alesha is always in our thoughts and we will never forget her. And as a tribute we are planning a new play facility in our playground in her memory.

"The entire school, along with the wider community, came together in love and support for each other during this tragic time and we will continue to support one another in the months and years ahead."

Alesha had 117 injuries although some could have been caused by vegetation.

DNA of the boy was found on various parts of Alesha's body, including intimate areas, with 14 samples matching the accused.

Alesha's mum said she had been left completely distraught by the killing of her "beautiful" daughter.

She said: "Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl.

"I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.

"Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever."

Mum: The MacPhail family have been left devastated.

The MacPhail family said they hope the murderer will be jailed "for a long time" when he's sentenced on March 21.

They said: "We can't believe that we will never see our wee angel Alesha again. We miss her so much.

"We hope that the boy who took her from us is jailed for a long time because of what he has done to our family.

"Alesha may be gone from our lives but she will always be in our hearts."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005096092001-family-footage-of-murdered-six-year-old-alesha-macphail.jpg" />

