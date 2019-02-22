Boy who raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail now named

Aaron Campbell was found guilty of killing the youngster while she visited her grandparents in Bute.

Aaron Campbell: He murdered Alesha MacPhail.

The 16-year-old boy who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail can now be identified.

Aaron Thomas Campbell, from Rothesay, was found guilty of killing the youngster while she visited her dad and grandparents on holiday in Bute.

Killer: Aaron Campbell had a Youtube channel.

The law normally prevents under 18s involved in criminal proceedings from being named, however Judge Lord Matthews lifted the restriction following an application from media outlets, including STV News.

The judge heard a price had been put on Campbell's head, but he said: "I can't think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.

Killer: He was named on Friday.

"I intend to grant the application. The press may name the accused and publish images of him."

Armed with a knife, Campbell took Alesha out of her bed before carrying the child to the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island where he raped and murdered her.

Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours after she was reported missing.

Alesha: Her family have paid tribute to her.

Campbell had his own Youtube channel, uploading videos of him performing flips on a trampoline while also speaking into the camera.

In the videos, he is seen performing the stunts while friends watch on and music plays in the background.

The murderer will be sentenced on March 21. Judge Lord Matthews told him he had committed some of the "wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005277453001-news-190221timeline-16x9.jpg" />

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took three hours on Thursday to find the boy guilty unanimously following a nine-day trial.

Alesha had 117 injuries, the trial heard, although some could have been caused by vegetation.

Her mum Georgina Lochrane said: "Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl.

Child: She was six years old when she was murdered.

"I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.

"Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever."

Alesha's family added: "We can't believe that we will never see our wee angel Alesha again. We miss her so much.

"We hope that the boy who took her from us is jailed for a long time because of what he has done to our family."

Mum: She has been devastated by the murder.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.