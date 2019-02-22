Woman victim of upskirting on board a Glasgow train

The incident happened on Saturday between Glasgow Central and Clarkston train stations.

Appeal: British Transport Police wish to speak to the woman who witnessed the incident. Pixabay

A woman was the victim of upskirting whilst travelling on board a train.

The incident happened between 9.50pm and 10.05pm between Glasgow Central and Clarkston stations on Saturday, February 9.

A man allegedly used his phone to take pictures of a woman as she stood in the aisle.

A passenger then alerted the victim to the offence, who then challenged the suspect.

The man, who is believed to be aged between 40 and 50, left the train at Clarkston, however officers believe he originally intended to travel to East Kilbride.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence, especially the female passenger who alerted the victim.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.