Former broadcaster 'raped 12-year-old girl three times'

Bryce Curdy, 67, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, where he denies rape.

Court: Bryce Curdy has been accused of rape. STV

A woman has claimed that she was raped three times when she was 12-years-old by former radio DJ Bryce Curdy.

Curdy, 67, from Ayr, who is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, denies raping the teenager between April 26 and August 29, 2012, in the south of France.

Curdy called the allegation "cruel and evil" and claimed he had never even hugged the girl.

The teenager's mother claims that Curdy also raped her - although this allegation is not before the court.

In evidence on Friday, Curdy said the rape allegations only emerged after he sent the mother a text asking her to return his £23,000 gold and diamond Rolex watch back, which he claimed she had stolen.

He said he threatened to go to the police and added: "She was smirking and saying 'I speak fluent French, who are the police going to believe?'."

'I don't think I ever gave the girl as much as a hug. This is cruel and evil.' Bryce Curdy

Referring to the rape allegations, he said: "I am shocked beyond belief, this is completely fraudulent.

"Nothing inappropriate happened between me and that woman or her daughter.

"This is 100% malicious and malevolent. I don't think I ever gave the girl as much as a hug. This is cruel and evil."

The court was told that Curdy was a prominent figure in the media. His last job in the media was at Saga Radio in Glasgow. He now works as a hypnotherapist.

During her police interview the alleged victim, who is now 19, refused to call Curdy by his name and referred to him throughout as "him".

'I couldn't do anything to stop him and then I think I blacked out' Alleged victim

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "He took hold of my arms as if to comfort me. He then pushed me on a table.

"I screamed 'what are you doing?'. He then started to take his clothes off. I was only 12, but I knew what he was doing was wrong.

"I couldn't do anything to stop him and then I think I blacked out."

The 19-year-old told the court that Curdy threatened her and whispered: "If you tell anyone I will kill you and your mum."

She added: "That is what he said to me on the three occasions he raped me."

The jury was told that Curdy first raped her on the kitchen table and the following two times he raped her in a bedroom.

She added: "I was petrified."

Her mother, 47, also claims that Curdy had raped her at a house in the south of France in August 2012.

The jury has heard that Police Scotland began investigating the alleged rape of the girl in February 2016. An earlier investigation was carried out by French police.

The trial before Judge Johanna Johnston QC continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.