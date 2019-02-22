Two arrested in connection with death of dad shot at home

Gary More, 32, was shot more than ten times outside his home in Airdrie on September 6.

Death: Two men have been arrested in connection with Mr More's death. Facebook

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a father who was shot more than ten times outside his home.

Gary More was shot several times in the head, neck and chest outside his house on Gartness Drive, Airdrie on Thursday, September 6 around 8pm.

Armed police attended the incident but the 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and alleged threatening behaviour.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged threats.

Both men are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

