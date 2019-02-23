Man injured after serious assault outside BP garage

The attack took place on Glasgow Road, Yoker at around 3am on Saturday.

Assault: A large police presence could be seen in the area.

A man has been left injured after being seriously assaulted in an early morning attack in Glasgow.

Police attended the scene near a BP garage on Glasgow Road, Yoker after receiving reports of the assault just before 3am on Saturday.

Officers investigating the incident could still be seen in the area along with police vans as the entrance to the petrol station was taped off.

The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "We are dealing with reports of a serious assault in the Yoker area of Glasgow."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.