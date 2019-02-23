Man injured after serious assault outside BP garage
The attack took place on Glasgow Road, Yoker at around 3am on Saturday.
A man has been left injured after being seriously assaulted in an early morning attack in Glasgow.
Police attended the scene near a BP garage on Glasgow Road, Yoker after receiving reports of the assault just before 3am on Saturday.
Officers investigating the incident could still be seen in the area along with police vans as the entrance to the petrol station was taped off.
The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.
She said: "We are dealing with reports of a serious assault in the Yoker area of Glasgow."
