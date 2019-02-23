Three arrested over death of man stabbed in street fight
Philip McMillan died from stab wounds after a reported fight that seen another man slashed.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally injured during a North Lanarkshire brawl.
Philip McMillan was taken to Wishaw General hospital with stab wounds after the fight in Sunnyside Crescent, Holytown, on Friday morning.
However medical staff were unable to save the 26-year-old who died a short time later.
Three men aged 22, 23 and 26 have all been arrested and charged over the incident and will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
Another man was slashed during the fight.
