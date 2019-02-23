Three arrested over death of man stabbed in street fight

Philip McMillan died from stab wounds after a reported fight that seen another man slashed.

Fatal: Philip died after street fight.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was fatally injured during a North Lanarkshire brawl.

Philip McMillan was taken to Wishaw General hospital with stab wounds after the fight in Sunnyside Crescent, Holytown, on Friday morning.

However medical staff were unable to save the 26-year-old who died a short time later.

Three men aged 22, 23 and 26 have all been arrested and charged over the incident and will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Another man was slashed during the fight.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.