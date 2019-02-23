Major traffic delays as M8 motorway closed after crash
Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance service, are at the scene.
Traffic on a busy motorway is at a standstill following a crash involving several cars..
Two lanes were blocked after the crash that took place between Junction 18 and Junction 19 of the M8 near Charing Cross in Glasgow.
Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance workers, attended the scene shortly after 12.15pm on Saturday and the road was closed westbound from Junction 17 to Junction 19.
Commuters are being advised to avoid the area with traffic currently stretching as far back as Junction 12.
There is thought to have been around eight or nine cars involved in the crash.
