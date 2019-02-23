Man approached schoolboys and tried to get them in his car

The man is said to have offered the three boys money to get into the vehicle.

Carmunnock: Man approached three boys. Google

A man approached three young schoolboys and offered them money to get into his car in a feared abduction attempt in Glasgow.

The incident took place on Carmunnock Road, near Castlemilk at around 5.30pm on Friday.

The three 11-year-olds were walking down the road near Holmbyre when a burgundy car pulled up beside them.

STV News understands that the driver told the boys he had just won the lottery and showed them a handful cash before telling them to get in his car.

The youngsters rejected the man's offer and ran away from him before alerting their parents who contacted police.

No physical contact was made and the boys were uninjured

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident.

She said: "On Friday police attended an incident on Carmunnock Road after receiving reports of a man approaching three children."

