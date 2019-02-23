At least two people injured after 11 cars crash on M8

The smash happened on the busy route at Charing Cross in Glasgow between junctions 18 and 19.

At least two people have been injured in a crash involving 11 cars on the M8.

The smash happened on the busy route at Charing Cross in Glasgow between junctions 18 and 19 at 12.15pm on Saturday.

A woman was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while others are also understood to have been injured.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Three crews attended, including our special operations response team.

"Only minor injuries were reported, with one female transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment."

Traffic Scotland said the whole carriageway was blocked due to the heavy emergency service presence, leaving traffic at a standstill and causing major delays.

There were also "queues back to J25 eastbound due to onlookers", with disruption as far back as the Clyde Tunnel.

The road reopened at 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call from the ambulance service at 12.19pm.

"Five appliances were sent to a crash involving 11 cars.

"There were two casualties but neither were life-threatening."

