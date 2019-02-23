Hundreds gather for funeral of girl who was struck by car

The family of Abbie McLaren were joined by friends and classmates in Mortherwell, Lanarkshire.

Abbie McLaren: She died after being hit by a car.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral a 12-year-old who died after being hit by a car.

The family of Abbie McLaren were joined by friends and classmates for a purple-themed funeral to honour the schoolgirl "who didn't have a bad bone in her body".

They packed into Crosshill Parish Church in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, where a touching farewell service was held for the youngster.

The schoolgirl died after being hit by a car in the town moments after she got off a bus near her home on February 12.

Rev Gavin Black, who knew the schoolgirl well, told mourners: "We gather here with our broken hearts, we gather here with a sense of unbelief.

"We gather here in grief but we gather to remember Abbie.

"We gather to remember the way that she lived. And she lived a remarkable life even although it was cut short."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6003366677001-torchlight-procession-held-for-schoolgirl-killed-on-road.jpg" />

Abbie's white coffin was surrounded by floral tributes spelling out her name and "daughter" - accompanied by a pink butterfly and teddy bear.

The emotional service included poems about butterflies and some of Abbie's favourite songs, including popstar Pink's version of A Million Dreams taken from the hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Mourners watched a slideshow with photographs of Abbie's life, featuring selfies, precious moments with loved ones and adventures with pals.

Speaking on behalf of Abbie's sister Skye, her older cousin Amber then paid an emotional tribute to the youngster.

She said: "Abbie was not only my sister, she was my best friend.

"She would always manage to put a smile on my face. She was intelligent, funny, beautiful and the kindest person I knew.

'She would always manage to put a smile on my face. She was intelligent, funny, beautiful and the kindest person I knew.' Abbie's older cousin Amber

"She was also so pure and innocent - not a single bad bone in her body. She didn't deserve this, especially not her.

"She wanted to be an actress or whatever. She could never make her mind up.

"She was kind of a weirdo but that's the person she was.

"She was my weirdo of a sister and I will love her forever and always.

Scene: Police, ambulance and fire crews called.

"She may be gone but she will never be forgotten."

Her words received a round of applause from mourners.

They included pupils from Dalziel High School where Abbie had been in first year as well as pals from Glencairn Primary School.

Rev Black went on recall memories and accounts from Abbie's time at school.

He said she was a "great girl" and "super pupil" who was loved by teachers and classmates for her "smile" and "kindness".

She was also praised for her "enthusiasm" and "honesty".

Abbie was known for her volunteer work, participation in school sports, plays and the pupil council where she "gave it her all".

Rev Black said: "She was a friend to many children at school - a super role model - and her peers and her buddies loved her.

"We will all remember Abbie for the beautiful and kind girl that she was.

"And, of course, her family are in everyone's thoughts.

"Abbie was star that will continue to shine brightly in everyone's life for the amazing person she was and is.

"Although her life was short, the love that she shared with others was outstanding."

Some of Abbie's favourite songs played at the funeral service included Brother and Sister by Nightcore and Dancing In the Sky by Dani and Lizzy.

The service concluded with Hallelujah by Pentatonix.

Abbie's coffin was then taken out of the church for a private burial service at Airbles Cemetery in Motherwell.

Martin McGuire, 38, has appeared in court charged with causing the death of the schoolgirl by dangerous driving without a licence.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Last week, 300 people took in a torchlight procession to highlight road safety concerns in Motherwell.

