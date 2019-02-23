Sex offender wanted by police may have travelled to Scotland

Attempted kidnapper Christopher Wright is believed to have gone to Glasgow.

Christopher Wright: He was jailed in August 2014.

A sex offender and attempted kidnapper who is wanted by police may have travelled to Scotland.

Christopher Wright was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland in England on Monday.

The 41-year-old, who was jailed in August 2014, failed to appear at his approved premises in Manchester this week and is believed to have gone to Scotland.

Wanted: He failed to turn up to his approved premises.

Officers believe Wright, of no fixed address, boarded a bus at Preston and may have travelled to Glasgow.

Wright is 5ft 7in, of medium build and is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings on his left ear.

He is known to have links to Scotland, West Midlands and Worcester.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.