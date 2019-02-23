Sex offender wanted by police may have travelled to Scotland
Attempted kidnapper Christopher Wright is believed to have gone to Glasgow.
A sex offender and attempted kidnapper who is wanted by police may have travelled to Scotland.
Christopher Wright was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland in England on Monday.
The 41-year-old, who was jailed in August 2014, failed to appear at his approved premises in Manchester this week and is believed to have gone to Scotland.
Officers believe Wright, of no fixed address, boarded a bus at Preston and may have travelled to Glasgow.
Wright is 5ft 7in, of medium build and is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings on his left ear.
He is known to have links to Scotland, West Midlands and Worcester.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.