YouTube channel of boy who murdered Alesha MacPhail removed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

YouTube said it has taken down the videos created by killer Aaron Campbell as a mark of respect.

The YouTube channel set up by the teenager who raped and murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has been removed.

YouTube said it has taken down the videos created by killer Aaron Campbell as a mark of respect for Alesha and her family.

Armed with a knife, the 16-year-old took Alesha out of her bed before carrying the child to the former Kyles Hydropathic Hotel on the island where he raped and murdered her.

Guilty: Aaron Campbell has now been named.
Her body was found in a wooded area of the island a few hours after she was reported missing.

Among several clips taken down was one of Campbell playing Slender, a game in which a faceless character stalks children through woods.

He repeatedly talks about getting more subscribers to his channel.

The murderer was "addicted" to gaming and wanted to be a YouTube star, talking to viewers about what happens in each game.

Other videos taken down included the killer practising parkour and playing on a trampoline.

In the videos, he is seen performing stunts while others watch on and music plays in the background.

A YouTube spokesman said: "Given the recent conviction, we've removed the channel from YouTube.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and her family, and we wish them peace in this incredibly difficult time."

Campbell was named as the murderer of Alesha on Friday after a court order was lifted meaning he could be identified publically.

The law normally prevents under 18s involved in criminal proceedings from being named, however Judge Lord Matthews lifted the restriction following an application from media outlets, including STV News.

The teenager will be given a life sentence when he is sentenced on March 21 and a minimum jail term will be imposed - although the judge warned he may never be freed.

Alesha had 117 injuries, the trial heard, although some could have been caused by vegetation.

Scene: Alesha MacPhail was murdered.
DNA of the boy was found on various parts of Alesha's body, including intimate areas, with 14 samples matching the accused.

Alesha's mum said she had been left completely distraught by the killing of her "beautiful" daughter.

She said: "Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl.

"I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.

"Alesha, I love you so much, my wee pal. I will miss you forever."

The MacPhail family said they hope the murderer will be jailed "for a long time" when he's sentenced.

They said: "We can't believe that we will never see our wee angel Alesha again. We miss her so much.

"We hope that the boy who took her from us is jailed for a long time because of what he has done to our family.

"Alesha may be gone from our lives but she will always be in our hearts."

Family: Tributes have been paid.
That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.