Sex offender wanted by police arrested in Scotland

A sex offender who was wanted by police in England has been arrested in Scotland.

Christopher Wright, 41, was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday and was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but failed to appear.

Police in Glasgow arrested Wright in the city on Saturday.

Wright, of no fixed address, was jailed in August 2014 for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Thanks to those who supported our appeal to find him, including the Probation Service and Police Scotland."

