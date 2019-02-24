Sex offender wanted by police arrested in Scotland
Attempted kidnapper Christopher Wright was arrested in Glasgow after leaving England.
A sex offender who was wanted by police in England has been arrested in Scotland.
Christopher Wright, 41, was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday and was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but failed to appear.
Police in Glasgow arrested Wright in the city on Saturday.
Wright, of no fixed address, was jailed in August 2014 for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Thanks to those who supported our appeal to find him, including the Probation Service and Police Scotland."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.