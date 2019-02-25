Police seek to trace man after woman robbed of handbag
An elderly woman was targeted on a South Lanarkshire street last December.
Police have released images of a man they believe can help with their investigation into a robbery in South Lanarkshire.
At around 4.20pm on Sunday, December 23 last year, an elderly woman was at the corner of Stonelaw Road at Greenhill Road, Rutherglen, when she was robbed of her handbag.
The victim was left badly shaken by the incident.
If you recognise the man pictured, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
