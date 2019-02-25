Child molester threatened boy with knife before sex attack

Gary Ravenscroft jailed for nearly six years after abusing boys as young as seven.

Ravenscroft was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

A sex attacker threatened a 12-year boy with a knife before abusing him.

Gary Ravenscroft, 27, preyed on his victim in Renfrewshire between 2007 and 2011 when he was aged between nine and 12.

Ravenscroft also admitted sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy in 2010. He was jailed for five years and 11 months at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him: "Your conduct towards these boys was disgraceful. You had medical problems, but that is no excuse.

"On one occasion you used a knife to carry out your sexual abuse."

Ravenscroft pleaded guilty to four charges including raping one child.

The abuse stopped while Ravenscroft recovered from brain surgery, but he went on to prey on the boy again when he got out of hospital.

Prosecutors said this included him "presenting a knife" at the child before attacking him.

Ravenscroft was arrested after the victim went to police in early 2017. It then emerged Ravenscroft had also molested a seven-year-old boy in 2010.

He admitted to a charge of lewd and libidinous conduct in connection with that incident.

Ravenscroft also admitted failing to appear at the High Court in March 2018.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "He had a massive brain tumour removed. He struggles to see back through the veil of the tumour which caused his behaviour to be dis-inhibited.

"He himself was a child at the outset and during a substantial part of these offences."

