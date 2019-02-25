Sex attacker hunted after teenager assaulted on train

The young woman was on a service between Lockerbie and Glasgow when she was attacked.

Investigation: A woman was attacked on a train. SWNS

A teenager has been sexually assaulted on a train, police have said.

The young woman was on a service between Lockerbie and Glasgow when she was attacked at around 9.30am on Friday, February 8.

British Transport Police said a man, believed to be around 50-years-old, made repeated inappropriate comments to the woman before assaulting her.

The suspect then got off the train at Glasgow Central Station.

BTP officers would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and in particular the woman who comforted the victim after the assault and alerted train staff.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.