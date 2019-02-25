Puppy covered in fleas dies after being abandoned in park 

A Pomeranian, along with two spaniel puppies, were discovered in Glasgow.

Pomeranian: The puppy died after contracting parvovirus.

An abandoned puppy has died after being found covered in fleas and lice in a park.

A Pomeranian, along with two spaniel puppies, were found on Banner Avenue and Knightswood Park in Glasgow.

The Pomeranian contracted parvovirus after being found covered in fleas and lice.

A Scottish SPCA investigation has been launched following the discovery on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17.

Inspector Gillian Dick said: "We are issuing a further appeal for information after two spaniel pups, one of which had parvovirus, and a Pomeranian puppy were found in Knightswood.

Dog: The spaniel puppies are recovering.

"Unfortunately, the Pomeranian puppy has passed away. He came to us with an open wound and in a very poor state, covered in fleas and lice. He was also found to have parvovirus.

"Very sadly, he couldn't recover from his ailments and he didn't pull through.

"The two spaniel puppies are doing better but they are still in the care of a vet.

"One of the spaniel pups had also tested positive for Parvovirus. This is a highly contagious disease that can cause death in dogs.

"The symptoms can include blood in stool, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, depression and fever and in the most severe cases it can be fatal.

"We are desperate to find out where these puppies came from as we do not want any other animal to suffer in this way."

Bill Kidd MSP for Anniesland slammed the person who was responsible for abandoning the puppies.

He said: "If anyone has any information regarding these puppies I would urge them to come forward.

"Someone has caused these puppies unnecessary suffering which has already resulted in the death of a defenceless animal."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 03000 999 999.

