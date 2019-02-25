Man loses teeth after knife threat outside shops 

Attacker jumped out of a car and ambushed the victim in East Kilbride.

East Kilbride: The man was taken to hospital.

A man has lost two teeth after being attacked outside shops.

The assault happened on Maxwellton Place in Calderwood, East Kilbride, at 6.30pm on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man was walking from the shops when a silver Subaru Forrester pulled up beside him and the passenger assaulted him.

Another man also threatened him with a knife before the victim escaped.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital with a facial injury, which resulted in the loss of two teeth.

Constable John Law said: "This was an extremely violent and cowardly attack on the victim and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us trace the abhorrent individuals responsible comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and either witnessed what happened, or noticed this particular vehicle in the area at the time, to come forward."

