Rare 'one in 30 million' golden lobster finds new home

The crustacean was landed earlier this month by fishermen on Loch Fyne.

Lobster: Wil live out its life at Sea Life Loch Lomond. STV

An incredibly rare golden lobster has been given a home at a Scots aquarium.

Marine biologists said the chance of finding a lobster with the distinctive golden hue are around one in 30 million.

It was given to a seafood wholesaler in Glasgow, and has now been passed on to Sea Life Loch Lomond where it will be homed.

A spokesman for the centre said: "We received a call about a rare, one in 30 million golden lobster.

"Thanks to John Vallance Seafood Specialists, we were delighted to save Goldilobs from the boiling pot and he has now taken up residence here on the Bonnie Banks at Sea Life Loch Lomond.

"The golden lobster is currently in our quarantine area whilst we prepare his new tank - this will likely take two to three weeks."

Staff at the centre have named the lobster Goldilobs. It will be the main attraction as part of a new exhibition, Claws, which will open at Easter.

