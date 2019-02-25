Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by lorry

Emergency services were called to Wood Street in Grangemouth, Falkirk, on Monday.

Death: Officers have closed the road. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry.

Emergency services were called to Wood Street in Grangemouth, Falkirk, at 8.40am on Monday.

The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Officers have closed the road while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley responded to Wood Street, Grangemouth, at around 8.40am on Monday following a serious road collision involving a male pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

"The man sustained significant injuries as a result of this incident and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he sadly passed away.

"Road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote incident number 646 of February 25."

