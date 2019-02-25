Man unconscious after being attacked near railway station

A 44-year-old man was walking away from Saltcoats Station in Ayrshire when he was assaulted.

Saltcoats: The man was left unconscious.

A man was left unconscious after being attacked near a railway station.

The assault happened on Vernon Street in Saltcoats next to the town's station in Ayrshire at 1.45am on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man was walking away from the station before he was left unconscious with serious head and facial injuries.

Officers are checking CCTV as part of their investigations.

Constable Will Thomson said:"This man was so badly injured that he was left on the ground unconscious and will require further hospital treatment

"This type of violence will not be tolerated and it is important that we trace those responsible and find out exactly what happened here.

"CCTV enquiries tell us that this street was busy in the early hours of Saturday morning, with many people leaving pubs to go home. Somebody must have seen something.

"We would urge those with any information, or anyone who may have been driving and have dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.