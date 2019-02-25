Three men charged with murder after man's death

Philip McMillan, 26, died at Wishaw General Hospital after an alleged fight.

Philip McMillan: Trio charged with murder.

Three men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Philip McMillan was taken to Wishaw General Hospital after an alleged fight in Sunnyside Crescent, Holytown, on Friday morning.

Medical staff were unable to save the 26-year-old who died a short time later.

Police arrested three men in connection with the incident and all now face murder charges.

They are Liam Donnelly, 26, from Airdrie, Alan Dunion, 22, from Coatbridge, and Ryan Downie, 23, also from Coatbridge.

All three made no plea and each was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

