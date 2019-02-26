More than 200 sheep killed as lorry overturns in field

The accident happened at around 10.50pm on Monday night on the A76 near to Enterkinfoot.

Accident: Over 200 sheep died in the incident. Police Scotland

More than 200 sheep have died after a lorry overturned in a field.

The accident happened at around 10.50pm on Monday night on the A76 near to Enterkinfoot in Dumfries and Galloway.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries, however over half of the animals on board died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called out to reports of a lorry having overturned in a field.

The road was thereafter closed for investigation and clean-up works to take place.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson stated: "We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which closed the A76 overnight.

"The crash happened around 10.50pm on Monday near to Enterkinfoot, south of Mennock.

"The driver received minor injuries, however over 200 sheep on board died.

"The road is now open."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.