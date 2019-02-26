Broadcaster cleared of repeatedly raping 12-year-old girl

Case against Bryce Curdy, 67, found not proven after trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Curdy appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Television and radio personality Bryce Curdy has been cleared of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Curdy, 67, claimed the girl, who is now 19, and her 47-year-old mother had made up a false story about him.

The teenager told the High Court in Glasgow that Curdy had raped her three times between April and August 2012.

She alleged that the first time was over the kitchen table and the other two occasions were in her bedroom.

She said Curdy threatened her and whispered to her: 'If you tell anyone I will kill you and your mum."

He denied this and also an allegation by the girl's mother that he had also raped her. A jury found the case against him not proven.

Judge Johanna Johnston told Curdy: "By the verdict of the jury you are now free to leave the court."

Curdy said: "Thank you, my lady." He then left the courtroom.

He earlier told the court the rape allegations only emerged after he sent the mother a text asking for his £23,000 gold and diamond Rolex watch back. He claimed she had stolen it.

Curdy was a prominent media personality appearing on television and radio. His last job in the media was at Saga Radio in Glasgow. He now works as a hypnotherapist.

