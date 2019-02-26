Man in court over murder of dad shot outside his home

Gary More, 32, was shot several times outside his house in Airdrie last year.

Murdered: Gary More was killed outside his house. Facebook

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gary More in North Lanarkshire.

The 32-year-old dad was shot several times in the head, neck and chest outside his house on Gartness Drive, Airdrie, on Thursday, September 6 last year at around 8pm.

Neil Anderson appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday charged with his murder and making criminal threats.

The 43-year-old of Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, made no plea and has been held in custody, with another appearance due within eight days.

David Anderson was also charged with making criminal threats.

The 35-year-old of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, made no plea and was granted bail.

