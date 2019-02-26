Suspected illicit tobacco factories uncovered in Glasgow

A man and three women have been arrested and charged with excise duty fraud.

Seized: The suspected illicit tobacco was found in Glasgow. HM Revenue and Customs

Around five tonnes of suspected illicit tobacco - believed to be worth an estimated £1.5m in lost duty and taxes - has been seized in Glasgow.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers searched five houses, one commercial property, two self-storage containers, and three vehicles across the city last Thursday.

Two of the premises searched were suspected sites of illicit tobacco factories.

Officers also seized £4000 with the assistance of a cash dog.

A 25-year-old man and three women, aged 37, 38 and 42, have been arrested and charged with excise duty fraud.

Joe Hendry, assistant director of the Fraud Investigations Service at HMRC, said: "The trade in illicit tobacco is unregulated and makes cheaper tobacco more readily available to the young and vulnerable.

"The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies. Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £2.5bn a year.

"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders."

If you have any information on the illegal sale of tobacco, report it to HMRC online or call 0800 788 887.

