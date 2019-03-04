Rangers legendary captain Eric Caldow dies aged 84

The defender captained the Ibrox side to their first ever European final in 1961.

Legend: Eric Caldow has died aged 84. SNS

Former Rangers player Eric Caldow has died aged 84.

The legendary full back captained the Ibrox side to their first ever European final against Fiorentina in the 1961 Cup Winners Cup.

He made 265 appearances in his 14-year Rangers career that started in 1953 when he was aged 19.

Club historian David Mason confirmed the death on Monday.

In a Facebook post, he said: "So sorry to hear of the passing of Eric Caldow. He was a true Rangers legend. RIP my friend."

Described as being a pacey full-back and good tackler who would time his challenges well, he also won 40 Scotland caps.

But his international career would have a sad end when he broke his leg in his final game against England in 1963.

He would eventually leave Rangers in 1966 having won five league titles and two Scottish Cups during his time there.

After a short spell as manager of Stranraer between 1973 and 1975 he was hired as a scout for English side Queens Park Rangers in what would be his last role in the game.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall Of Fame in 2007.

