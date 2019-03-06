Brendan Rodgers' family 'barricaded themselves from thieves'
The former Celtic boss' wife and stepdaughter reportedly hid as burglars ransacked their home.
Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' wife and stepdaughter barricaded themselves in their bathroom while their house was ransacked by thieves.
Charlotte Searle and her six-year-old daughter reportedly hid as burglars raided the home in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, before making off with a number of possessions.
According to Sky Sports News the pair took refuge in the bathroom after intruders burst into the main bedroom of the house.
A box containing medals and trophies belonging to the former Celtic manager was also reportedly stolen in the raid shortly after 1am on Wednesday.
The former Hoops manager left the Scottish champions to move to Leicester City last month.
His move has sparked outrage among supporters over his decision to leave the team.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 1.55am on Wednesday, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Drymen Road, Bearsden.
"No one was injured but a number of items have been stolen from the property.
"An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing."
