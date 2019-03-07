  • STV
Brendan Rodgers: Raid on family home was 'horrendous'

Rachel Guy

The former Celtic boss spoke out after thieves ransacked his house in Bearsden on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers has spoken for the first time since his wife and stepdaughter were forced to barricade themselves from thieves at their family home.

The former Celtic boss branded the raid "horrendous"after Charlotte Searle and her six-year-old daughter reportedly hid as burglars ransacked the house in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

The raiders made off with a number possessions during the early hours on Wednesday night, including a box containing medals and trophies belonging to the ex-Hoops manager.

Speaking at a press conference for his new club Leicester City on Thursday, Rodgers said: "It's obviously something that's not nice for any family to go through. As I said, it gave the girls a fright.

"The last ten days there's been a lot of talk about my move to here. I don't want to detract from an amazing time we had in Glasgow.

"The experiences we had there were amazing on and off the field. We don't want to let the last ten days cloud any of that.

'It's an unfortunate incident, it's sad for the girls - for someone to come in the night - it's horrendous really, I just made sure they were secure up there.'
Brendan Rodgers

"We've dealt with it, we've had lots of support. They're both safe.

"It's an unfortunate incident, it's sad for the girls - for someone to come in the night - it's horrendous really, I just made sure they were secure up there.

"We are looking to buy a home here in Leicester. They will move down very soon. We will throw our lives into here and I look forward to that."

According to Sky Sports News, Rodgers' wife and stepdaughter were forced to take refuge in the bathroom after intruders burst into the main bedroom of the house.

A box containing medals and trophies belonging to the former Celtic manager was stolen in the raid shortly after 1am on Wednesday.

Rodgers left the Scottish champions to move to Leicester City last month.

His move has sparked outrage among supporters over his decision to leave the team.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 1.55am on Wednesday, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Drymen Road, Bearsden.

"No-one was injured but a number of items have been stolen from the property.

"An investigation is under way and enquiries are ongoing."

