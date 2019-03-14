Celtic's giant rotating screen 'could distract drivers'

Glasgow Council rejects Celtic's plans for giant digital screen outside stadium.

Celtic Park: Council refuse plans for rotating screen. SNS Group

Glasgow City Council have rejected plans by Celtic to build a digital rotating screen outside their stadium.

The club had planned to erect a digital LED rotating screen fixed to steel post on a shamrock-shaped area to the right-hand side of the Celtic Way, where the old ticket office used to stand.

But council chiefs have now rejected the plans on the grounds that it could potentially hinder road safety by distracting drivers.

They also say that the scale of the proposals would "form a dominant and incongruous feature, to the detriment of visual amenity".

Plans: The screen would have been built beside Celtic Way. Glasgow City Council

Celtic, who had planned to use the screen to display live and recorded TV images and adverts, have three months to appeal the decision.

The free-standing sign, which would be eight metres long by four metres high, would be used to display live and recorded TV images as well as adverts.

The application, which was made in 2016, was rejected on Tuesday.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The proposal was refused because it was judged contrary to planning policy in relation to signs and advertising within the City Development Plan.

"That's because it was considered to be detrimental to road safety in terms of its size and location."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.