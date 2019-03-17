Celtic clear up Billy McNeill rumours with family statement 

Celtic released the statement on Saturday after social-media rumours concerning the Lisbon Lion.

Legend: Billy McNeill at Celtic Park. SNS

Celtic have released a statement from the family of Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill after "upsetting" rumours circulated among fans on social media.

The 1967 European Cup winning captain, who also had two spells as the club's manager, is currently battling dementia and has been receiving treatment for an illness in hospital.

On Saturday rumours that his family had been called to his bedside starting gathering traction before rumours that he had died started spreading later that night.

The 79-year-old's family has now moved to clear up the rumours in a statement released through the club's official website.

They have also asked for privacy and that people refrain from spreading such stories.

They said: "Further to speculation circulating on social media we would like to confirm the following.

"As is widely known, our father, Billy, has been battling dementia for some time. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for an illness. However, at no time have the family been called to his bedside and reports of his death are untrue.

"Whilst we appreciate the love and appreciation shown towards our father, the current rumours are upsetting to us as a family.

"We would appreciate if people would refrain from spreading such stories and respect our request for privacy in this matter."

