Rangers assistant Gary McAllister attacked outside pub

The Ibrox number two was left needing stitches following the assault in Leeds.

McAllister: Assaulted after night out in Leeds. SNS

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has been left requiring hospital treatment after being assaulted in Yorkshire.

The 53-year-old former Scotland captain was standing outside a bar in Leeds city centre at around 4am on Sunday when he was attacked by another man.

McAllister, who played for Leeds United for six years in the 1990s, had earlier taken part in a legend charity match in Liverpool.

It is reported that he required up to 12 stitches as a result of the incident.

It is believed that his wife Hayley, who was with him when the assault took place, also suffered minor injuries as she struggled with the man.

Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: "We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am on Sunday.

"A man was stood outside a bar when another man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

"We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.