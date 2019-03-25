Barcelona fitness coach shares stars' secrets at Scots uni

Conditioning coach spoke to students and top Scottish football clubs during his visit.

Lionel Messi's physical condition is crucial to Barcelona. SNS Group

A fitness expert who prepares one of the world's best football teams for action has visited Scotland to share some of his secrets.

Barcelona's first-team strength and conditioning coach explained how the likes of Lionel Messi get ready for matches, during a visit to the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) in Lanarkshire.

Dr Antonio José Gómez Díaz spoke to students as well as representatives from top Scottish football clubs alongside Professor Vish Unnithan from UWS.

It comes after five-times European champions Barcelona signed a partnership with the university two years ago - an arrangement which sees students travel to Catalonia for a look behind the scenes.

Prof Ehsan Mesbahi of UWS, Dr Gómez Díaz and Prof Unnithan. UWS

Dr Gómez Díaz said: "We discussed three topics during the seminar: methodology and principles of training in FC Barcelona; a scientific approach to the planning of the structured micro-cycle in soccer, and finally, how we approach strength training in elite footballers throughout an entire season."

He also shed light on Barcelona's approach to identifying talent and how prospects are developed.

Prof Unnithan added: "I've worked with FC Barcelona for eight years and so it is fantastic to be able to bring a representative of the club to UWS.

"I'm sure everyone who attended takes away some very interesting food for thought after the insights shared."

