'No single reason' for Celtic Park crush before derby

Consultants make nearly 30 recommendations following incident before Old Firm game.

Crush: Report finds no single cause.
There was no single direct cause for a crush outside Celtic Park before an Old Firm game last September, a review has found.

Sports safety consultancy firm Fairhurst said several factors contributed to "a unique set of circumstances" on September 2.

No-one was seriously injured in the crush beneath the North Stand, however one man was taken to hospital and four others treated by paramedics.

Among the issues that led to the crush, Fairhurst highlighted nearby Dalmarnock station being closed for railway engineering works, a lack of parking near the stadium and more home supporters attending than usual for the Glasgow derby.

Those factors combined meant the thoroughfare was much busier than usual.

On Wednesday, the consultants laid out 29 recommendations, which Celtic said they were working to implement.

They include:

  • Consider alternative segregation arrangements.
  • Review the safe capacity of the North Stand underpass.
  • Consider establishing a traffic and transport working group to publicise travel options for supporters.
  • Consider extending CCTV coverage at key locations around the stadium.
  • Continue to maintain close monitoring of turnstile use to ensure supporters use designated turnstiles. 
The review also found that there was less pre-match communication with fans by Celtic and Police Scotland than there normally would be for an Old Firm fixture.

It pointed to the scheduling - just three days after a Europa League match at the stadium - as a reason for that.

In feedback received from supporters who attended the match, which Celtic won 1-0, concerns were raised over the behaviour of stewards and police officers at the stadium, accusing them of failing to realise the severity of the incident.

Fairhurst recommended that Celtic review this supporter feedback with Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for Celtic said: "The safety and welfare of supporters visiting Celtic Park will always be our priority and it was therefore essential that a comprehensive and independent review was undertaken.

"We regret the events which took place and we will continue to work with Fairhurst in connection with their recommendations, building on our existing good practices, to ensure that Celtic Park continues to be a safe place to visit."

Consultants will attend this Sunday's fixture between Celtic and Rangers before publishing their final report.

Fairhurst said: "The conclusions and recommendations of our independent review are based on a comprehensive analysis of events on September 2, 2018.

"We have already assisted Celtic with the implementation of our interim recommendations."

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: "The safety of spectators attending football matches is a matter for the home clubs and we work with them very closely to support their planning.

"The findings and recommendations from the review were made available to us and they will be implemented as part of our match planning."

