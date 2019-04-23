Celtic legend Billy McNeill has died aged 79

McNeill became the first British player to lift the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967.

Billy McNeill: Celtic legend.

Celtic legend and European Cup-winning captain Billy McNeill has died at the age of 79.

McNeill became the first British man to lift the European Cup after his side famously beat Inter Milan 2-1 in 1967.

In recent years, he had battled against dementia and passed away surrounded by his family, including wife Liz and their children, Susan, Paula, Libby, Carol and Martyn, on Monday evening.

In a statement, his family said: It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Billy McNeill.

"He passed away late last night surrounded by his family and loved ones. He suffered from Dementia for a number of years and fought bravely to the end, showing the strength and fortitude he always has done throughout his life.

McNeill (second from right) and the other Lisbon Lions. SNS

"We would also like to note our love and appreciation to our mother, Liz, for the care, devotion and love she gave to our father throughout his illness. No-one could have done any more.



"Whilst this is a very sad time for all the family and we know our privacy will be respected, our father always made time for the supporters so please tell his stories, sing his songs and help us celebrate his life."

McNeill captained Celtic - where he spent his entire playing career - to an incredible trophy haul, banking nine league titles and 13 domestic cups.

He was twice appointed manager, lifting four more championships and four cups, and also took charge at Manchester City and Aston Villa.

A statue was erected in Billy McNeill's honour in 2015. SNS

A statue of McNeill - voted the club's greatest ever captain - lifting the European Cup was erected outside Celtic Park in 2015.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell said a "great Celtic man" had been lost.

He said: "Billy McNeill was our greatest-ever captain and one of the finest players ever to wear the famous green and white Hoops. His record as a player is extraordinary.

"It has also been one of the great privileges of my life that, over the years, I got to meet and know Billy, not just as a great Celt, but also as a great man and someone I was delighted to call a friend.

Billy McNeill collected silverware as a player and manager at Celtic. ©SNS Group

"His presence on a matchday here at Celtic Park, where he would cheer on the team, was always a great opportunity to meet up with him, and it was also an indication that he always was, before everything else, a Celtic supporter, faithful through and through.



"This is the saddest of days for the Celtic family, and also for the wider football world. We mourn Billy McNeill's passing and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends, while we also give thanks for Billy's life and the incredible joy he brought to so many people as a Celtic player, a Celtic manager and a great Celtic man."

Rangers legend John Greig - voted his own club's greatest ever player - paid tribute to his close friend.

He told STV: "Billy's not been well, but it's still a shock. When you think of Billy McNeill you think of that towering six foot-plus figure who captained Celtic to their greatest ever triumph.

Bily McNeill and John Greig pay their respects at an Ibrox Disaster memorial in 2011. SNS

"I've been friends with Billy for a long, long time. As Old Firm captains, we've done a lot together in the west of Scotland.



"My heart goes out to Liz and Billy's family. It's a very, very sad day."

