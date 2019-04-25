Rangers captain Tavernier racially abused on social media

The right-back posted the abusive message onto his Instagram account.

Tavernier: Racially abused in Instagram message. SNS

Police are investigating after Rangers captain James Tavernier was racially abused on social media.

On Wednesday, the right-back shared a racially offensive message he received from a troll on Instagram.

The abusive message came a few days after Tavernier took part in a Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) campaign to boycott social media for 24 hours.

Last week the 27-year-old shared a PFA post calling for social media companies to do more to tackle the problem.

On Thursday, Rangers said it had reported the comments and branded the behaviour as "unacceptable".

A club spokesman said: "This is simply unacceptable and Police Scotland have been notified.

"Rangers puts a lot of time, effort and resource into various programmes aimed at bringing people of different faiths, backgrounds, cultures and beliefs closer together and we abhor this kind of abuse.

"No one should be subjected to behaviour of this kind."

A police spokeswoman confirmed they are investigating the incident.

She said: "We are following a positive line of enquiry."