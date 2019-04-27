Hail Cesar: Lennon and Brown lead tributes to Billy McNeill

Celtic paid tribute to the former player ahead of the game with Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Hail Cesar: Fans and players paid tribute to Billy McNeill. SNS

Neil Lennon and Scott Brown led the Celtic tribute to Billy McNeill on Saturday morning by laying a wreath in his honour at his statue outside Parkhead.

McNeill, who captained the famous Lisbon Lions side that won the European Cup in 1967 and who also went on to manage the club, died earlier in the week aged 79 after a battle with dementia.

Celtic: Scott Brown and Neil Lennon laid a wreath. SNS

Several thousand Hoops fans congregated to see interim boss Lennon, along with skipper Brown, lay down a wreath at the sculpture of McNeill holding aloft the European Cup before standing for a moment in silence.

There was then an impromptu version of the 'Celtic Song' by the supporters.

Glasgow: Fans celebrating the life of Billy McNeill. SNS

McNeill's wife Liz, and the rest of the family, had been given a respectful round of applause when they had walked down from the stadium, as had the former skipper's team-mates including Bertie Auld, John Clark, Bobby Lennox and Jim Craig, as well as Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Celtic Park: Neil Lennon embraces Liz McNeill. SNS

The ceremony took place before the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.