Activists stage 'die-in' underneath Dippy the dinosaur

Jenness Mitchell

Extinction Rebellion Scotland protesters dropped down at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Protest: A demonstration was held at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. STV

Activists have staged a 'die-in' underneath Dippy the dinosaur at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

On Saturday afternoon, Extinction Rebellion Scotland protesters lay on the floor of the venue in a campaign to raise awareness of climate change.

One demonstrator held up a banner that read "we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction".

The move comes amid UK-wide protests that have brought parts of the country to a standstill over the past two weeks.

Glasgow: The protesters staged a 'die-in'. STV

On Monday, April 15 the group posted "happy rebellion day" on Twitter.

They then scaled the Finnieston Crane and hung banners at Glasgow City Chambers that read 'science not silence'.

Explaining the reasons for protesting, one Extinction Rebellion member said: "We are just ordinary citizens and we want the council to act responsibly and save us from this accelerating disaster which may lead to serious flooding and food shortages in Scotland and across the world.

"Twenty-seven other UK councils have declared a climate emergency. Why hasn't Glasgow?"

In Edinburgh, almost 30 people were arrested as supporters blocked the city's North Bridge.

Around 150 protesters turned out to the demonstration on April 16, resulting in 29 of them being arrested in connection with a breach of the peace.

On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators temporarily blockaded the London Stock Exchange by gluing themselves across entrances to the trading hub.

The action came after the group announced on Wednesday it would end blockades at Parliament Square and Marble Arch.

Members of the group targeted London's financial districts to highlight what they call the business world's "role in our collective suicide".

In January this year, around 40 Extinction Rebellion activists also occupied the debating chamber at the Scottish Parliament, staging an hour-long sit-in.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.