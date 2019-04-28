Piece of snake: 'Fare-dodging' reptile hitches a bus ride

McGill's Buses hope the escaped corn snake 'adder' good time on its trip in Paisley.

Ssssingle ticket: The snake is now back home with its owners. McGill's Buses

A "fare-dodging" reptile hitched a ride on a bus in Paisley.

On Friday, shocked passengers alerted the McGill's bus driver to the corn snake slithering about the vehicle.

It is understood that the snake was accidentally left behind by its owners, but is now safely back home.

On Saturday, McGill's Buses posted a picture of the snake onto their Facebook page, stating: "Our inspector Mick removing a fare dodging 'passenger' from a bus in Paisley yesterday.

"Now safely back with its owner but we hope it 'adder' good time."

Scottish SPCA inspector Jan Toraman said: "We were alerted to the corn snake on the bus by the driver.

"Police Scotland had attended and dealt with the incident and when I contacted the police to make sure the snake was safe, he was already in transit on the way to the station.

"We were concerned the snake was placed in a plastic bag, we would never recommend this for any animal.

"We've since heard he is now back home with his owner."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.