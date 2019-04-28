Man who vanished on night out in Edinburgh found in Glasgow

Police launched a search to find Aaron Connolly, 27, after he disappeared on Saturday morning.

Found: Aaron Connolly was traced in Glasgow. Pixabay / Police Scotland

A man who vanished on a night out in Edinburgh was found "safe and well" in Glasgow.

Aaron Connolly, 27, was in the capital on Friday night, but had not been in touch with family since 2.15am on Saturday.

His family became increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and described the East Renfrewshire man as "vulnerable".

Following a search and online appeal, Police Scotland confirmed Mr Connolly had been found by Saturday night.

Posting on Facebook, a force spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that Aaron Connolly, who was reported missing from Edinburgh earlier today, has been traced safe and well in Glasgow.

"Thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal to find him."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.