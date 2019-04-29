  • STV
One in four patients 'have not had BMI recorded by GP'

STV

Concern: Experts looked for any recording of BMI and found that one in four patients did not have a record. Pixabay

A quarter of patients have never had their body mass index (BMI) recorded by their GP, suggesting obesity rates could be higher than thought, research indicates.

A new study presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Glasgow included data from 77,591 adults from 12 general practices in Scotland.

Experts looked for any recording of BMI and found that one in four patients did not have a record.

Less than a third (31%) of patients had a recent BMI measurement that was less than two-years-old.

Up-to-date BMI recording rates also varied significantly across practices from 20% to 42%.

Kath Williamson, professor Mike Lean and Dr Amy Nimegeer, from the University of Glasgow, concluded: "More complete current routine BMI data is required for accurate planning and provision of weight management services.

"Under-reporting may hinder stated public health aims of early detection and intervention of Type 2 diabetes."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Obesity is an incredibly serious public health issue, and GPs have an important role to play in ensuring our patients maintain a healthy weight.

"To this end, we and our teams will routinely talk to parents about simple lifestyle changes that can have a positive impact on their health.

"However, it isn't surprising to hear that some patients have not had their BMI checked by their GP as in most cases, this won't be the reason they have made a GP appointment, and in other cases, a patient's BMI might not be thought a priority in order to make an accurate diagnosis and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

"BMI readings can be a relatively easy and convenient way of measuring a patient's weight and anyone can calculate their own using free online access through NHS.uk or a host of other sources.

"However, they do have limitations - for example, they don't distinguish between weight due to muscle or fat.

"What is important is that GPs are able to holistically assess a patient when making a diagnosis, taking into account all the relevant factors potentially impacting on their health, including their weight.

"Whilst GPs are working under current resource and workforce pressures, and to standard 10-minute appointments, which are increasingly unfit for purpose as patients increasingly live with multiple, chronic conditions, we have to prioritise the time we do have with our patients very carefully."

Prof Stokes-Lampard said physical activity and lifestyle was a clinical priority for the college and it had developed resources to support GPs to have "what can often be difficult conversations with patients about their weight".

NHS figures suggest that 63% of adults in the UK are overweight or obese.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.