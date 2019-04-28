  • STV
  • MySTV

Biggest ever Kiltwalk raises £3.5m for Scottish charities

Jenness Mitchell

A record-breaking 13,000 walkers took to the streets of Glasgow for 2019’s first Kiltwalk event.

Kiltwalk: The Glasgow event has raised more than £3.5m
Kiltwalk: The Glasgow event has raised more than £3.5m Elaine Livingstone

A record-breaking 13,000 walkers took on the first Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk of 2019, raising more than £3.5m for charities across Scotland.

At 9am on Sunday, more than 6500 kind-hearted Kiltwalkers gathered at Glasgow Green to kick-off the 23-mile Mighty Stride. Later, 3700 began a 15-mile Big Stroll and 2800 completed the six-mile Wee Wander.

All the walkers finished at the Kiltwalk village in Balloch.

Congratulations: One man proposed to his girlfriend.
Congratulations: One man proposed to his girlfriend. Elaine Livingstone

Once again, Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation added an additional 40% to all funds raised by each and every walker.

This means that for every £1 raised, £1.40 goes to the charity of the walker's choice.

Glasgow walkers raised £2.5m and with the added 40%, the total was raised to a huge £3.5m.

Glasgow: Jackie Bird, Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray.
Glasgow: Jackie Bird, Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray. Elaine Livingstone

Sir Tom Hunter said: "Looking over Glasgow Green which was a sea of tartan this morning, I felt so proud to be part of Scotland's fastest growing charity event.

"13,000 people walking for the charity and causes that means the most to them is a very special sight and I say well done to every one of the walkers who took on 23 miles, 15 miles or six miles.

"Thank you for your Kiltwalk kindness to the 740 charities who will benefit from your efforts today.

"And if you missed today, you can sign-up for a Kiltwalk in Aberdeen, St Andrews to Dundee and Edinburgh in the coming weeks and months."

It was a star-studded event with Judy Murray, Jackie Bird, actor Tom Urie, STV's weatherman Sean Batty and showbiz reporter Laura Boyd all donning their tartan and taking part in the walks.

Whilst Judy took to the streets of Glasgow, her son and tennis superstar Andy opened the London Marathon.

Leading out the Mighty Stride was Nicola Rankin and her six-year-old son, Michael, who lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder which causes muscle degeneration and weakness.

They took on the walk with 15 friends and family, raising awareness and money for DMD UK.

At the Wee Wander, four-year-old Lucy Hunter raised money for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1437344-little-girl-with-terminal-heart-condition-to-lead-kiltwalk/ | default

Last year, Kiltwalk raised over £5m for charities across Scotland, including Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, STV Children's Appeal, Calum's Cabin and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

Fundraisers: Thousands of people took part.
Fundraisers: Thousands of people took part. Elaine Livingstone

Kiltwalk is the UK's fastest growing fundraising event.

The next walk takes place in Aberdeen on June 2, then St Andrews to Dundee on August 18, finishing in Edinburgh on September 15.

To sign up, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.