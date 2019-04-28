Biggest ever Kiltwalk raises £3.5m for Scottish charities

A record-breaking 13,000 walkers took to the streets of Glasgow for 2019’s first Kiltwalk event.

Kiltwalk: The Glasgow event has raised more than £3.5m Elaine Livingstone

A record-breaking 13,000 walkers took on the first Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk of 2019, raising more than £3.5m for charities across Scotland.

At 9am on Sunday, more than 6500 kind-hearted Kiltwalkers gathered at Glasgow Green to kick-off the 23-mile Mighty Stride. Later, 3700 began a 15-mile Big Stroll and 2800 completed the six-mile Wee Wander.

All the walkers finished at the Kiltwalk village in Balloch.

Congratulations: One man proposed to his girlfriend. Elaine Livingstone

Once again, Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation added an additional 40% to all funds raised by each and every walker.

This means that for every £1 raised, £1.40 goes to the charity of the walker's choice.

Glasgow walkers raised £2.5m and with the added 40%, the total was raised to a huge £3.5m.

Glasgow: Jackie Bird, Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray. Elaine Livingstone

Sir Tom Hunter said: "Looking over Glasgow Green which was a sea of tartan this morning, I felt so proud to be part of Scotland's fastest growing charity event.

"13,000 people walking for the charity and causes that means the most to them is a very special sight and I say well done to every one of the walkers who took on 23 miles, 15 miles or six miles.

"Thank you for your Kiltwalk kindness to the 740 charities who will benefit from your efforts today.

"And if you missed today, you can sign-up for a Kiltwalk in Aberdeen, St Andrews to Dundee and Edinburgh in the coming weeks and months."

It was a star-studded event with Judy Murray, Jackie Bird, actor Tom Urie, STV's weatherman Sean Batty and showbiz reporter Laura Boyd all donning their tartan and taking part in the walks.

Whilst Judy took to the streets of Glasgow, her son and tennis superstar Andy opened the London Marathon.

Leading out the Mighty Stride was Nicola Rankin and her six-year-old son, Michael, who lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder which causes muscle degeneration and weakness.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6030837580001-news-190428-kiltwalk16x9.jpg" />

They took on the walk with 15 friends and family, raising awareness and money for DMD UK.

At the Wee Wander, four-year-old Lucy Hunter raised money for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

Last year, Kiltwalk raised over £5m for charities across Scotland, including Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, STV Children's Appeal, Calum's Cabin and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

Fundraisers: Thousands of people took part. Elaine Livingstone

Kiltwalk is the UK's fastest growing fundraising event.

The next walk takes place in Aberdeen on June 2, then St Andrews to Dundee on August 18, finishing in Edinburgh on September 15.

To sign up, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.

