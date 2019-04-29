Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers dies aged 83 

The Lisbon Lion scored the winner against Inter Milan to clinch the European Cup in 1967.

Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers has died aged 83, the club has announced.

Celtic paid tribute to the great, who was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Scotland international, who spent 12 seasons at Celtic scoring 236 goals, had been battling dementia.

His death comes a week after Billy McNeill, who captained the Lisbon Lions, died aged 79.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said the club have been left devastated by the deaths.

He said: "This is such terrible news, and on behalf of the club, I would first of all like to pass on my condolences to Stevie's wife, Sadie, their children, Stephen, Carol, Paul, Ann, Martin, Clare, and their grandchildren.

"Stevie was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this desperately sad time.

"This is a particularly devastating time for the Celtic family, with the passing of Stevie Chalmers coming so soon after his friend and former team-mate, Billy McNeill.

"My condolences also go to the Lisbon Lions, already mourning the loss of their captain, and now grieving the death of another one of their own.

"Stevie Chalmers was a Celtic legend and one of the greatest goalscorers this club has ever seen.

"Indeed, only three other legends in Jimmy McGrory, Henrik Larsson and Stevie's close friend, Bobby Lennox, have scored more goals.

"However, there is only one man who is able to lay claim to having scored the most important goal in Celtic's 131-year history, and that man is Stevie Chalmers.

"When Stevie steered the ball home with just five minutes of the game remaining in Lisbon's Estadio Nacional to put Celtic 2-1 ahead of Inter Milan, he ensured that Celtic created football history as the first British team to win the European Cup.

"It also guaranteed his place amongst the pantheon of Celtic greats, forever loved and revered by supporters of all generations."

Lawwell described Chalmers as "quiet and humble" who was at his happiest being with those associated with Celtic.

"Yet, whenever I was lucky enough to meet Stevie over the years, his humility gave little indication of his incredible accomplishments as a player, which saw him win four league titles, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups and, of course, the European Cup, in the course of scoring 231 goals in 403 appearances in the green and white Hoops," he said.

"Like his team-mates, he remained a quiet, humble man, happiest in the company of his fellow Lions and his fellow Celtic supporters.

"These are the saddest of days for Celtic supporters, and the wider football world, as we mourn Stevie Chalmers' passing and send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

"Though as we do, we also remember everything Stevie Chalmers did for Celtic Football Club, and in particular, that special day of May 25, 1967 when Stevie scored his historic goal."

In a statement, Celtic said the former striker was "adored" by supporters.

They said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stevie Chalmers, our loving father and devoted husband to Sadie. The Celtic legend was surrounded by family when he sadly passed away early this morning.

"In recent times Stevie endured the toughest of battles, but just as he approached every game in a green and white jersey, he tackled his long-term illness with much bravery and dignity.

"Stevie, first and foremost, was a family man to his loving wife Sadie; their children, Stephen, Carol, Paul, Ann, Martin, Clare, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family members.

"He was also part of a wider family and community."

The centre forward also played for Morton and Partick Thistle.

Celtic added that the great was a "role model for all".

The club added: "His place in history is assured as one of the famous Lisbon Lions who lifted the European Cup for Celtic in 1967 when Stevie scored the winning goal to defeat Inter Milan 2-1 in Portugal.

"He felt honoured and privileged to have played alongside the Lisbon Lions, and this camaraderie and friendship carried on long after their playing days as the team became lifelong friends.

"Celtic was an integral part of Stevie's life and he devoted much of his career to the famous Glasgow club.

"He was adored by Celtic supporters in Scotland and around the world, especially for his passion, loyalty and integrity.

"He felt humbled and honoured when inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2016.



"Stevie was a role model for all, especially to his children growing up. In later years, he doted on his grandchildren and they, too, were a great source of love and laughter for Stevie.

"In such times of sadness, we must celebrate a life lived to the full. As a family we ask that you remember Stevie with love and affection and take pleasure when recalling the many wonderful times he and his team-mates gave to us all through their wonderful skills on the pitch.

"A true gentleman, who will be sadly missed by so many, but will never be forgotten... the legend lives on."