New cinema and restaurants at St Enoch shopping centre

Work begins on a nine-screen cinema and nine new eateries at the Glasgow centre.

Work is underway at the St Enoch Centre.

A new cinema and nine restaurants are being opened at a Glasgow shopping centre.

Work began on Monday transforming the St Enoch Centre, adding the nine-screen Vue cinema and the new eateries.

The £40m development is due to open in summer 2020, and will also include new shops and other leisure attractions.

Anne Ledgerwood, general manager at St. Enoch Centre, said: "St Enoch Centre has been at the heart of Glasgow retail for 30 years and we remain focused on the continued growth and development of the centre.

"It's exciting to get underway with the redevelopment and we're looking forward to further enhancing the centre's offer for shoppers and those in the city."

The cinema will replace the upper level of the centre's former BHS branch, while the restaurants will be on the first floor.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.