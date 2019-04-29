Body of woman discovered in garden at block of flats

Emergency services were called after the woman was found dead in Govanhill, Glasgow.

Police: A woman was found dead. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

The body of a woman has been found in a garden at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Albert Road in Govanhill, Glasgow.

A woman was found dead outside the back of the building.

Officers are treating her death as unexplained and the area has been taped off by police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2.40pm on Saturday, police were called to reports of the body of a woman being discovered at the rear of a property on Albert Road.

"Formal identification is yet to take place.

"A post-mortem examination is set to take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

"It is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

