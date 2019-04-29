Man suffers serious injuries in attack at bus stop

The 22-year-old was assaulted by a group of five or six men in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Maryhill Road: Police are appealing for witnesses (file pic). 2019 Google

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a group as he waited at a bus stop.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday outside the Killermont Polo Club Indian restaurant in Maryhill Road, Glasgow.

Police said five or six men approached the 22-year-old victim as he waited at the bus stop, before attacking him and inflicting serious facial injuries.

They then fled on foot along Maryhill Road in the direction of Maryhill railway station. The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective constable Katy Allan, from Maryhill Police Office, said: "This man has sustained serious injuries and our officers are doing everything they can to trace those responsible. Violence will not be tolerated."

She added: "We know that there were a lot of cars passing by at the time of the incident, particularly a black Range Rover that was turning into the Killermont Polo Club at the time of the attack.

"We are asking you to think back - do you remember seeing anything? You may not have realised how serious it was at the time. We urge you to get in touch."

The suspects are described as a group of five or six white men in their late teens or early 20s.

One of the men is described as being 17 to 20, of heavy build with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark tracksuit at the time of the attack.

No descriptions were available of the other suspects.

