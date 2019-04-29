  • STV
Man left baby brain damaged after violently shaking him

STV

Derek Barr admitted hurting the seven-month-old boy at the baby's mother's home in Motherwell.

Police: Derek Barr pleaded guilty.

A man left a baby brain damaged - after being alone with the child for just nine minutes.

Derek Barr violently shook the seven-month-old boy having earlier been described as being in a "pure rage".

Barr tried to get the baby's mum to lie to police that the youngster was hurt after choking on his bottle.

But the woman later told officers the 22-year-old was responsible, stating: "I know it was him that done it."

Barr now faces a lengthy jail term after he pleaded guilty to assaulting the boy to his danger of life in January last year.

It emerged he had lost his temper with another woman with her child months earlier.

Barr, of Hamilton, Lanarkshire, will learn his fate next month.

He was with the mum and her baby at the woman's home in Motherwell on January 30, 2018.

Prosecutor Kath Harper then said: "She confirmed her son was fit and well when she left.

"But, he was floppy and unresponsive in the arms of Barr on her return nine minutes later."

Barr called an ambulance and the ill child was taken to hospital.

He had a brain injury, bleeding in his eyes as well as bruising on his stomach and head.

Miss Harper said: "It was thought at one point the child would not survive. He did and has recovered to some degree."

The baby spent five weeks in hospital before being allowed home.

The prosecutor added: "It is a expected he will continue to make progress, but it is difficult to predict long term outcomes."

The boy has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and his vision as well as his speech were also badly affected.

He will need ongoing therapy.

Medical experts concluded the child had suffered abusive head trauma - once known as shaken baby syndrome.

The court heard Barr told police the boy's mum had been feeding her son before the child fell unconscious in her arms.

The mum initially backed the claims - but then identified Barr as the culprit.

She recalled her son being "lifeless" with Barr and that she yelled at him to call an ambulance.

The woman added: "Derek told me to tell the police the baby had choked on a bottle.

"Derek was as white as a sheet. I know it was him that done it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.