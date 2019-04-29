Teenage boy attacked by two men who jumped out car
The 16-year-old was treated for facial injuries after the incident in Kilmarnock on Thursday.
A teenage boy was injured after being attacked by two men on a path in Ayrshire.
The 16-year-old was walking on a path near a roundabout in Kilmarnock when two men got out of a car and assaulted him at around 5.10pm on Thursday.
The victim was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries.
Detective Constable Stevie Williams, from Kilmarnock CID, said: "We are still reviewing CCTV images from in and around the area to gain more information this incident and the two men responsible.
"The area would have been busy on Thursday afternoon, and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident take place, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to come forward."
